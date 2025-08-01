Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MKI Refueling-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7]

    MKI Refueling-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Ensign Clare Sobolewski, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ryan Brantley, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), monitor the fueling hose during a fueling-at-sea evolution with the Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8), July 31, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 19:42
    Photo ID: 9240527
    VIRIN: 250731-N-TP849-1057
    Resolution: 5239x3742
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
