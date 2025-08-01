MKI Refueling-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Clare Sobolewski, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ryan Brantley, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), monitor the fueling hose during a fueling-at-sea evolution with the Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8), July 31, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)