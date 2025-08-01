49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, delivers closing remarks during the 49th Wing’s 2nd quarterly awards ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 1, 2025. The quarter awards highlight winners who were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership, and job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)