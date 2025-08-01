Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025 [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, delivers closing remarks during the 49th Wing’s 2nd quarterly awards ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 1, 2025. The quarter awards highlight winners who were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership, and job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 17:40
    Photo ID: 9240198
    VIRIN: 250801-F-TL923-1050
    Resolution: 7250x4833
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025
    49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025
    49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025
    49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025
    49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025
    49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025
    49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025
    49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025
    49th Wing Second Quarterly Awards 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    49th wing
    Quarter Awards
    New Mexico
    Holloman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download