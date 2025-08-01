188th SFS Conducts Civil Disturbance Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 230 Arkansas National Guardsmen and central Arkansas law enforcement officers trained Aug. 2, 2025, at North Little Rock’s Burns Park to complete required biennial training to ensure Guardsmen and law enforcement are in step and ready to respond if a civil disturbance event occurs.



Arkansas State Police, North Little Rock, Little Rock, and Conway police departments joined forces with Guardsmen from the 189th Airlift Wing, 188th Security Forces Squadron, and the 216th Military Police Company to train on de-escalation, limited visibility, gas masks, infrastructure protection, tear gas and other non-lethal systems.



“Joint Domestic Operations preparedness is paramount to the state of Arkansas in the event our agencies are required to respond to a real-world crisis or civil disturbance in one of our urban centers,” said Maj. Nathan Sosebee, 188th Security Forces Squadron commander and lead planner for the exercise. “It is critical to train as a joint force to ensure the safety of our communities and the rights of our citizens are protected, while at the same time upholding law and order according to Arkansas state laws and the U.S. Constitution.”



The National Guard Quick Response Force consists of the 189th Security Forces Squadron, 188th SFS, and the 216th MP Co. Those military units are required to train together annually, according to an Arkansas National Guard concept plan. The military units are required to conduct a validation exercise every other year with the Arkansas State Police since the QRF’s establishment in 2016.