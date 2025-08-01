Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JA provides legal services to service members, families

    JA provides legal services to service members, families

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Laisa Leao 

    412th Test Wing   

    Airman 1st Class Patrick Streeks, a military justice paralegal, studies a case, as part of his job at 412th Test Wing Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 14:34
    Photo ID: 9239651
    VIRIN: 250716-F-EY336-1010
    Resolution: 3433x2284
    Size: 702.43 KB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, JA provides legal services to service members, families [Image 10 of 10], by Laisa Leao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Edwards Air Force Base

