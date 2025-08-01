Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNIWC Atlantic holds Bring your Kids to Work Day [Image 47 of 48]

    N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic held a "Bring you kids to Work" day for employees. NIWC provided a day filled with a multitude of STEM activities, lunch and chance for children to see where their parents spend the day and a little bit of what they do.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9239153
    VIRIN: 250729-N-GB257-1046
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

