    Swiss Guard tours Aviano Air Base [Image 1 of 2]

    Swiss Guard tours Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO, ITALY

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Members assigned to the Pontifical Swiss Guard tour the air traffic control tower at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 25, 2025. The Pontifical Swiss Guard is a specialized unit of the Vatican City State, responsible for protecting the Pope and the Apostolic Palace. Established in 1506, it's one of the oldest military units in the world and the smallest army. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

