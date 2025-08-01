Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Mark 38 Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Mark 38 Live Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250805-N-TW227-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 5, 2025) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Dinobadele Mandley, from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, right and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Kamarii Underwood, from Chicago, left, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct maintenance on a Mark 38, Crew Serve weapon system, during a live fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 04:41
    Photo ID: 9238442
    VIRIN: 250805-N-TW227-1021
    Resolution: 7875x5250
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Mark 38 Live Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America
    Mark 38
    Gun
    Crew Serve weapon system

