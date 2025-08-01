USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Mark 38 Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250805-N-TW227-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 5, 2025) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Dinobadele Mandley, from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, right and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Kamarii Underwood, from Chicago, left, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct maintenance on a Mark 38, Crew Serve weapon system, during a live fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)