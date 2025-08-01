USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fitness Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250803-N-TW227-2032 CORAL SEA (Aug. 3, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and U.S. Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) run on the flight deck for a 5K commemorating 250 years of naval service, in the Coral Sea, Aug. 3. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)