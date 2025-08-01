Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fitness Challenge

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fitness Challenge

    CORAL SEA

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250803-N-TW227-2032 CORAL SEA (Aug. 3, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and U.S. Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) run on the flight deck for a 5K commemorating 250 years of naval service, in the Coral Sea, Aug. 3. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 04:10
    Photo ID: 9238417
    VIRIN: 250803-N-TW227-2032
    Resolution: 7207x3518
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    US Marine Corps
    USS America
    250th Birthday
    Fitness
    31st MEU
    US Navy

