    JMSDF USNMRTC YOKOSUKA SPORTS DAY [Image 14 of 14]

    JMSDF USNMRTC YOKOSUKA SPORTS DAY

    JAPAN

    07.11.2025

    Photo by AI HAZAMA 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan – Staff from U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka joined their counterparts from Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka for a spirited Sports Day, held July 12 on the JSDF grounds.

    The biannual event fosters camaraderie between the two medical communities through traditional team-based games such as dodgeball, long jump rope, Cops and Robbers, and tug of war. Participants included both hospital staff and family members, adding to the day’s lighthearted and inclusive atmosphere.

    This summer’s event culminated in a close contest, with JSDF Hospital Yokosuka emerging victorious for the first time in two years. U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer Capt. Torrin Velazquez presented the winning trophy to Rear Adm. Satoshi Tsukazaki, Commander of JSDF Hospital Yokosuka.

    “Thank you, JSDF, for the outstanding hospitality and friendly competition,” said Velazquez. “We look forward to the next match.”

    The event reflected the strong bond and mutual respect between the allied medical institutions—demonstrating that even amid competition, friendship remains the true prize. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 01:18
    Photo ID: 9238101
    VIRIN: 250712-N-SK815-1074
    Resolution: 1920x1281
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: JP
