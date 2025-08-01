Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) staff monitor workstations.

U.S. Space Force Guardians monitor workstations in the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The center operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week; continuously coordinating, planning, integrating, synchronizing and executing space operations; providing tailored space effects on demand to support combatant commanders; and accomplishing national security objectives. (Composited images are used over the monitors for operational security.)
