    SMMC Ruiz hosts MLAC SEL Offsite [Image 5 of 6]

    SMMC Ruiz hosts MLAC SEL Offsite

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, hosts a Senior Enlisted Leader (SEL) offsite as part of the 2025 Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference (MLAC), Washington, D.C., August 4, 2025. The 2025 Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps and sponsored by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, convenes senior Marine and naval infantry leaders from Argentina, Australia, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom and the United States to discuss shared security challenges and enhance regional cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

