Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Upscale image of Seawolf HA(L)-3 Gunship UH-1E of HAL-3 escorting PBRs in Vietnam c1968 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Upscale image of Seawolf HA(L)-3 Gunship UH-1E of HAL-3 escorting PBRs in Vietnam c1968

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Upscale image of Seawolf HA(L)-3 Gunship
    UH-1E of HAL-3 escorting PBRs in Vietnam c1968
    By Timothy Klanderud

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 17:46
    Photo ID: 9237676
    VIRIN: 250804-N-KF756-8843
    Resolution: 4096x2748
    Size: 718.01 KB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Upscale image of Seawolf HA(L)-3 Gunship UH-1E of HAL-3 escorting PBRs in Vietnam c1968 [Image 3 of 3], by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Upscale image of Seawolf HA(L)-3 Gunship UH-1E of HAL-3 escorting PBRs in Vietnam c1968
    Upscale image of Seawolf HA(L)-3 Gunship US Navy Mobile Base II in Vietnam c1968
    Upscale image of Seawolf HA(L)-3 Gunship USN 1129450

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam
    PBR
    Seawolves
    Seawolf
    NAWDC
    HAL-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download