    Lower Granite Lock and Dam marks 50 years on the Snake River [Image 3 of 3]

    Lower Granite Lock and Dam marks 50 years on the Snake River

    CLARKSTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Charles Barnes, a fisheries biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, speaks with members of the Family Farm Alliance during a tour of the Lower Granite Lock and Dam, July 17, 2025.
    Lower Granite Lock and Dam, located on the Snake River in southeastern Washington, includes a dam, navigation lock, powerhouse, fish ladder, and associated facilities. The project provides hydropower, navigation, flood risk management, fish and wildlife habitat, recreation, and incidental irrigation. The dam spans approximately 3,200 feet and has an effective height of 100 feet. It is a concrete gravity structure with an earthfill right abutment embankment.

