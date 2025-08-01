Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighting Training at Boot Camp [Image 1 of 6]

    Firefighting Training at Boot Camp

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    250801-N-KL637-1001 (August 1, 2025) -- Recruits participate in firefighting training at USS Chief onboard Recruit Training Command. Aug. 1, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 12:56
    Photo ID: 9236876
    VIRIN: 250803-N-KL637-1001
    Resolution: 6012x4008
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Recruit Training Command
    USS Chief
    Bootcamp
    RTC
    Firefighting

