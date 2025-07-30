Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY Welcomes Aboard 143 New Employees [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NNSY Welcomes Aboard 143 New Employees

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome aboard to Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) newest employees! Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman swore in 143 employees as part of New Employee Onboarding Indoctrination July 28.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 07:15
    Photo ID: 9236240
    VIRIN: 250728-N-XX785-9107
    Resolution: 8131x4574
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Welcomes Aboard 143 New Employees [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NNSY Welcomes Aboard 143 New Employees
    NNSY Welcomes Aboard 143 New Employees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Welcome Aboard
    Workforce Development
    Force Behind the Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download