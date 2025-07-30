Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250804-N-BW367-1044 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 4, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct maintenance on a Mark 38, Crew Serve weapon system, prior to a live fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SN Nicholas Douglass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

