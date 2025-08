809th MRBC PT session

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt 1st Class Jonathan Quinn, second from right, with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade out of Grafenwoehr, Germany helps his troops to push up a Zodiac inflatable boat during a physical training session at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 31, 2025. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)