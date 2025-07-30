PCS award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade bid farewell to Major William “Andy” Bishop, Brigade Executive Officer, and Major Kellima T. Thompson, Logistics Operation Officer, S3, Operations, at Brigade Headquarters on Camp Henry, South Korea, Aug. 4.

Both officers were presented with the Army Commendation Medal in recognition of their exceptional service and contributions to the Powerhouse Brigade. We wish them success as they embark on their next chapters and will remember their dedication and service with gratitude.