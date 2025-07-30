Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCS award ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PCS award ceremony

    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade bid farewell to Major William “Andy” Bishop, Brigade Executive Officer, and Major Kellima T. Thompson, Logistics Operation Officer, S3, Operations, at Brigade Headquarters on Camp Henry, South Korea, Aug. 4.
    Both officers were presented with the Army Commendation Medal in recognition of their exceptional service and contributions to the Powerhouse Brigade. We wish them success as they embark on their next chapters and will remember their dedication and service with gratitude.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 01:35
    Photo ID: 9236077
    VIRIN: 250804-O-EW968-1130
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 22.13 MB
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCS award ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PCS award ceremony
    PCS award ceremony
    PCS award ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download