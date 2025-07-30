The 145th Airlift Wing deploys Airmen to the Middle East

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 145th Airlift Wing hosts family and friends as they bid farewell to deploying Airmen from the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglass International Airport on Aug. 1, 2025. These deployers join a larger group of Airmen who deployed in June, continuing the wing’s mission in support of operations around the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark)