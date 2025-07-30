The 145th Airlift Wing hosts family and friends as they bid farewell to deploying Airmen from the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglass International Airport on Aug. 1, 2025. These deployers join a larger group of Airmen who deployed in June, continuing the wing’s mission in support of operations around the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 12:47
|Photo ID:
|9234191
|VIRIN:
|250801-Z-BQ359-1134
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.73 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 145th Airlift Wing deploys Airmen to the Middle East [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.