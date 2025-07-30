TCCC Subject Matter Exchange Course Limón, Costa Rica CP25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 31, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua James, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), acts as a training subject for a nasopharyngeal airway procedure during a tactical combat casualty course for Costa Rican first responders in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 31, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)