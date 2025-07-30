250731-N-MA550-1036
LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 31, 2025) Hospitalman Tonian Symister, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), high fives a student from Liceo De Limón Mario Borne during a community relations cricket game in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 31, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9233655
|VIRIN:
|250731-N-MA550-1036
|Resolution:
|5059x3373
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Cricket in Costa Rica [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.