    CP25 Cricket in Costa Rica [Image 2 of 8]

    CP25 Cricket in Costa Rica

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250731-N-MA550-1036

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 31, 2025) Hospitalman Tonian Symister, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), high fives a student from Liceo De Limón Mario Borne during a community relations cricket game in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 31, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

