    CNRMC executive director meets with NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support leaders [Image 1 of 2]

    CNRMC executive director meets with NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support leaders

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Karissa Murdock 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support hosted Eric Lind, executive director for Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC), onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg Friday, Aug. 1. NAVSUP WSS vice commander, Lynn Kohl, and other senior leaders and subject matter experts, met with Lind to enhance the integration between Navy’s supply chain and its fleet maintenance operations. Partnerships like these between Naval Supply Systems Command and Naval Sea Systems Command are vital to maximizing readiness and ensuring America's warfighters have the parts they need where and when they're needed.

