Date Taken: 08.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025 15:43 Photo ID: 9233271 VIRIN: 250801-A-A4479-1010 Resolution: 2751x1666 Size: 1.11 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Moline Locks, not dated [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.