NAVSUP WSS Hosts Norfolk Town Hall

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support leadership recognized procurement excellence during a command town hall in Norfolk, Va., Thursday, July 31. Rear Adm. Michael York, NAVSUP WSS commander, met with employees from the Transportation and Distribution team and the Navy Price Fighters to discuss command initiatives and their vital role in supporting the warfighter. He also presented of a letter of appreciation to Robert Kochanski and the Navy Price Fighters from the executive director of Marine Corps Installations Command for saving upwards of $700 million on a 10-year, $4.3 billion food service contract, which was the largest single service procurement in the Marine Corps at the time. This achievement exemplifies the team's commitment to fiscal responsibility and delivering best-value solutions for the warfighter.