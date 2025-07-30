Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP WSS Hosts Norfolk Town Hall [Image 2 of 4]

    NAVSUP WSS Hosts Norfolk Town Hall

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support leadership recognized procurement excellence during a command town hall in Norfolk, Va., Thursday, July 31. Rear Adm. Michael York, NAVSUP WSS commander, met with employees from the Transportation and Distribution team and the Navy Price Fighters to discuss command initiatives and their vital role in supporting the warfighter. He also presented of a letter of appreciation to Robert Kochanski and the Navy Price Fighters from the executive director of Marine Corps Installations Command for saving upwards of $700 million on a 10-year, $4.3 billion food service contract, which was the largest single service procurement in the Marine Corps at the time. This achievement exemplifies the team's commitment to fiscal responsibility and delivering best-value solutions for the warfighter.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 14:05
    Photo ID: 9233037
    VIRIN: 250731-D-N1901-7614
    Resolution: 1778x1429
    Size: 573.45 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
