C-130J Super Hercules gains second wind after repairs at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules takes off from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 26, 2025. Pilots from the 339th Flight Test Squadron executed the return flight after the aircraft underwent a historic wing replacement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)