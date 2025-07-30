Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J Super Hercules gains second wind after repairs at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules takes off from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 26, 2025. Pilots from the 339th Flight Test Squadron executed the return flight after the aircraft underwent a historic wing replacement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 07:45
    Photo ID: 9232069
    VIRIN: 250726-F-YU145-1469
    Resolution: 4285x2851
    Size: 756.76 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, C-130J Super Hercules gains second wind after repairs at Ramstein, by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

