C-130J Super Hercules gains second wind after repairs at Ramstein

The 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base had the unique privilege to give one of its own a second chance to fly.



During a training sortie in April 2020, C-130J Super Hercules, tail number 5736, experienced a hard landing event that damaged the structural integrity of the wings, engines and landing gear assemblies, rendering it unable to fly.



“The project really started when the program office took a look at the hard landing and the specifications and decided that it would be more cost effective to return the aircraft to the fleet rather than to retire it completely,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Lucas Buckley, 86th Maintenance Group commander. “Between the engineers, planners and technicians, taking the steps to put the aircraft back together was the best investment for the Air Force.”



Over the course of four years, new wings were constructed along with first-of-its-kind C-130J wing transport containers. The new wings were transported to Ramstein AB where the 402nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron depot team from Robins Air Force Base, Ga. and the 86th Maintenance Group spent over 30 days replacing the wings, engines and other main components of the aircraft. There has never been a wing replacement of a J Model series C-130 on the field.



There were a lot of helping hands working to return the aircraft to flying standards, explained Buckley. It was a collaboration across the Air Force with planning, engineering, handling and shipping of the wings from the United States to Ramstein Air Base.



“This project has proven a great deal about the Air Force’s capabilities, most notably, its resilience, technical expertise, and commitment to operational excellence," said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Justin Jordan, 86th Maintenance Group quality assurance superintendent. “Ultimately, this project reaffirmed the Air Force isn’t just about advanced technology. It’s about the people who make that technology work. It’s about grit, discipline and the unwavering belief that no aircraft is beyond saving when the mission demands it.”



It was a complete team effort from the C-130 program office, engineers, depot, MAJCOM staff and of the maintainers of the 86th that have taken care of the aircraft for the past 5 years, Jordan said.



After months of planning, executing and repairs, the aircraft accomplished its first test flight in five years on July 15, 2025. After a couple more tweaks and checks later, Aircraft 5736 was finally able to make the trek back home to the USA in the morning of July 28, 2025.



“Watching her lift off the runway felt like watching a dream take flight. It wasn’t just a mechanical achievement, it was a deeply personal moment,” explained Jordan. “Aircraft 5736 became more than just a machine to us; she represented resilience, history and the spirit of aviation. That first flight was a tribute to everyone who believed in her and worked tirelessly to bring her back to life. I’ll never forget the sound of her engines roaring to life and the sight of her wheels leaving the ground. It was magic!”

