USS Preble Conducts Underway Replenishment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) pulls alongside the USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE-11) for an underway replenishment in the North Pacific Ocean, July 10. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)