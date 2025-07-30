Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the District presents Shane Frost Sr.

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Around the District presents Shane Frost Sr., a project scheduler with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, working in Phoenix. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a team comprised of wonderful and hardworking individuals. They have joined USACE to support the nation and their communities.
    Please take this opportunity to get to know one of them.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    Around The District

