    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 1 of 4]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Mario Castro Gamez 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250730-N-BD533-1080 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2025) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario Castro Gamez)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 17:48
    Photo ID: 9231017
    VIRIN: 250730-N-BD533-1080
    Resolution: 4587x3058
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 4 of 4], by SR Mario Castro Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 72: USS Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Navy

