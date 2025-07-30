Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250730-N-BD533-1110 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), left, transits the Pacific Ocean with the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyers USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), middle, and USS Mustin (DDG 89). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario Castro Gamez)