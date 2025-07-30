Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Visits Seabees Site in Costa Rica CP25 [Image 13 of 13]

    Rear Admiral Visits Seabees Site in Costa Rica CP25

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 30, 2025) Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, speaks with Erick Chevez Rodriguez, director for Colegio de Limón Diurno, in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 14:44
    Photo ID: 9230423
    VIRIN: 250730-N-DF135-1209
    Resolution: 5846x3890
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: LIMóN, CR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Visits Seabees Site in Costa Rica CP25 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25
    US Navy

