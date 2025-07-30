LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 27, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Denae Haynes, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conducts a CT scan on a Costa Rican patient aboard Comfort in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 27, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9230219
|VIRIN:
|250727-N-DI219-1087
|Resolution:
|5087x3069
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CT Scan Aboard Comfort CP25 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.