    Port to Fort: 13th CSSB Supports Ghost Brigade Redeployment [Image 4 of 4]

    Port to Fort: 13th CSSB Supports Ghost Brigade Redeployment

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Capt. Francesca Hamilton 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    Spc. Lakeisha Pacheco, Transportation Management Coordinator for 140th Movement Control Team, verifies RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags for 1-2 SBCT equipment at the Port of Tacoma.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 13:11
    Photo ID: 9230162
    VIRIN: 250709-A-KR289-7027
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Port to Fort: 13th CSSB Supports Ghost Brigade Redeployment [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Francesca Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Port to Fort: 13th CSSB Supports Ghost Brigade Redeployment

