Spc. Lakeisha Pacheco, Transportation Management Coordinator for 140th Movement Control Team, verifies RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags for 1-2 SBCT equipment at the Port of Tacoma.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 13:11
|Photo ID:
|9230162
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-KR289-7027
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Port to Fort: 13th CSSB Supports Ghost Brigade Redeployment [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Francesca Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Port to Fort: 13th CSSB Supports Ghost Brigade Redeployment
