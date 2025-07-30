Philippine Air Force, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps hold briefings for pilots, crewmembers, and support personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, and Philippine Air Force pilots, crewmembers, and support personnel hold briefings to plan urgent lifesaving support operations at Clark Air Base, Philippines, July 28, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. joint force is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide urgent lifesaving support to communities affected by consecutive storms and the southwest monsoon. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)