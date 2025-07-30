Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WBAMC Patient and Family Council Invites Community Participation Amid Low Attendance

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    WBAMC Patient and Family Council Invites Community Participation Amid Low Attendance

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Carlos Prado Jr. 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    The next Patient and Family Partnership Council meeting will be held on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. in the Clinical Assembly Room, located on the first floor of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center Administration Building. All beneficiaries are welcome and encouraged to attend.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 18:40
    Photo ID: 9228595
    VIRIN: 250730-D-LK749-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 318.21 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC Patient and Family Council Invites Community Participation Amid Low Attendance, by Carlos Prado Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WBAMC Patient and Family Council Invites Community Participation Amid Low Attendance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download