WBAMC Patient and Family Council Invites Community Participation Amid Low Attendance

FORT BLISS, Texas – William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Patient and Family Partnership Council continues to meet quarterly to provide patients, families, and readiness leaders with updates and discussion on key healthcare topics affecting the Fort Bliss community.



Despite consistent meeting opportunities in August, November, February, and May—both in person and virtually—attendance remains low.



Hospital leadership is encouraging beneficiaries—especially those with suggestions for improvement or those serving in readiness group roles—to attend. Information shared at the meetings is especially useful for Family Readiness Groups (FRGs) and other support services who assist military families navigate the healthcare system.



“PFPC meetings give our patients and families a seat at the table to help shape the future of military healthcare,” said Col. Wendy L. Gray, WBAMC commander. “The conversations we have directly support our medical readiness by making sure that we’re listening, improving, and staying in step with the needs of the community we serve.”



Council agendas are shaped by real-time feedback from patients, including walk-in concerns, ICE comments, and survey responses. The meetings aim to close communication gaps and improve patient satisfaction across the healthcare system.



Recent council discussions have covered a wide range of topics, including pharmacy updates on diabetic sensors and new devices, services offered by clinical pharmacists in primary care, and TRICARE information related to open season and qualifying life events.



Additional topics have included dining facility changes at WBAMC; bone marrow donation opportunities; flu vaccine campaigns and COVID-19 prevention; behavioral health support and self-care during the holidays; Army Wellness services; Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) processes; measles prevention and vaccinations; and referral management tied to the new TRICARE contract region changes.



A new parking lot policy has also been implemented, with a patient shuttle expected to arrive by July 30, 2025, to improve accessibility across the medical center campus.



The next PFPC meeting will be held on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. in the Clinical Assembly Room, located on the first floor of the WBAMC Administration Building. All beneficiaries are welcome and encouraged to attend.

