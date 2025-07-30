Work crews visit Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area during July 2025 tour; learn post’s unique history

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel with the Wisconsin Conservation Corps (WisCorps) make a special visit to areas of the Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area on July 11, 2025, during one of the open hours’ days at the area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The nine people in the crews were accompanied by Natural Resources Specialist Jessica Salesman with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. Together they walked through all the areas of the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)