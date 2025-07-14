Sailors assigned to the USS John Finn conduct a small arms gun shoot in Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250725-N-CV021-1033

Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Cary Bailey, from Greensboro, Alabama, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), shoots a target sheet during a small arms gun shoot while the ship conducts a port visit in Diego Garcia, July 25. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)