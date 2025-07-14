Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) delivers dinner to Station Apra Harbor crews underway [Image 4 of 4]

     USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) delivers dinner to Station Apra Harbor crews underway

    GUAM

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Lt. Emma Saunders 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    After sortieing to dodge potential tsunami waves from the 8.7 quake off Russia, the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew delivers spaghetti, meatballs and veggies to three Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews underway with them off Guam on July 30, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port set Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands ports to Heavy Weather Condition Zulu on July 30, as of 2 p.m., affecting commercial vessels at or over 200 gross tons, in response to a tsunami advisory triggered by a major earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Emma Saunders)

