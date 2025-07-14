MDW/JTF-NCR Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During a change of command ceremony, Brig. Gen. Antoinette R. Gant (center, facing away) prepares to receive the colors for Joint Task-Force National Capital Region and U.S. Military District of Washington as she assumes command from outgoing commanding general, Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp (center, third from right), Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 21, 2025.



The ceremony was hosted by Gen. Randy A. George (second from right, 41st Chief of Staff of the Army), and U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot (right), Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)