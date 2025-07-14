Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDW/JTF-NCR Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    MDW/JTF-NCR Change of Command Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    During a change of command ceremony, Brig. Gen. Antoinette R. Gant (center, facing away) prepares to receive the colors for Joint Task-Force National Capital Region and U.S. Military District of Washington as she assumes command from outgoing commanding general, Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp (center, third from right), Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 21, 2025.

    The ceremony was hosted by Gen. Randy A. George (second from right, 41st Chief of Staff of the Army), and U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot (right), Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 15:56
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    The Old Guard
    Fort Myer
    Army Band
    Change of Command Ceremony

