    Coast Guard rescues 3 on Lake Michigan

    STURGEON BAY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew Lt. Steven Durfee aircraft commander Lt. j.g. Donald Hood aircraft pilot Petty Officer 2nd Class James Lowen rescue swimmer and Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Long Aviation Maintenance Technician speak to the survivors of their MEDEVAC mission at the Pellston Regional Airport in Michigan on July 28 2025. The helicopter crew conducted the rescue mission in Sturgeon Bay on Lake Michigan prior to transporting the three survivors to the airport to awaiting Emergency Medical Services. (Courtesy photo by Air Station Traverse City)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 10:47
    Photo ID: 9225237
    VIRIN: 250728-G-G0109-1001
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 267.82 KB
    Location: STURGEON BAY, MICHIGAN, US
