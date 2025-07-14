Coast Guard rescues 3 on Lake Michigan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew Lt. Steven Durfee aircraft commander Lt. j.g. Donald Hood aircraft pilot Petty Officer 2nd Class James Lowen rescue swimmer and Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Long Aviation Maintenance Technician speak to the survivors of their MEDEVAC mission at the Pellston Regional Airport in Michigan on July 28 2025. The helicopter crew conducted the rescue mission in Sturgeon Bay on Lake Michigan prior to transporting the three survivors to the airport to awaiting Emergency Medical Services. (Courtesy photo by Air Station Traverse City)