"Staff Sgt. Devon Nagy (left) and 1st Lt. Jeremy Lee (right) assist the York Recruiting Company during their outreach at the York Fair in York Pennsylvania."
|07.25.2025
|07.29.2025 08:56
|9225018
|250725-A-RH398-6382
|4000x3000
|6.66 MB
|YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, US
America’s First Fair: A historic tradition meets tomorrow’s Army careers at Pennsylvania’s York State Fair
