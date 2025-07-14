Date Taken: 07.25.2025 Date Posted: 07.29.2025 08:56 Photo ID: 9225018 VIRIN: 250725-A-RH398-6382 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 6.66 MB Location: YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, "Staff Sgt. Devon Nagy (left) and 1st Lt. Jeremy Lee (right) assist the York Recruiting Company during their outreach at the York Fair in York Pennsylvania." [Image 2 of 2], by Cynthia Stephenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.