Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250725-N-EG735-1482, NORFOLK, Va. (July 25, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Robert Capers, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), rinses his face after participating in a security training, July 25, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 07:56
    Photo ID: 9224937
    VIRIN: 250725-N-EG735-1482
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training
    Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training
    Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training
    Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training
    Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training
    Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OC Spray
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Security
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download