Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training

250725-N-EG735-1482, NORFOLK, Va. (July 25, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Robert Capers, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), rinses his face after participating in a security training, July 25, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 07:56
|Photo ID:
|9224937
|VIRIN:
|250725-N-EG735-1482
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
