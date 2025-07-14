Sailors Participate in OC Spray Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250725-N-EG735-1482, NORFOLK, Va. (July 25, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Robert Capers, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), rinses his face after participating in a security training, July 25, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)