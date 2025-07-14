USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Brisbane

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250726-N-WJ234-1037 BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (July 26, 2025) Personnel aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) observe as the ship prepares to arrive in Brisbane, Australia for a scheduled port visit, July 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)