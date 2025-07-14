Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Brisbane [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Brisbane

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250726-N-WJ234-1037 BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (July 26, 2025) Personnel aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) observe as the ship prepares to arrive in Brisbane, Australia for a scheduled port visit, July 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

