USS Higgins Conducts a Training Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2025) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Logan Livingston, from Portland, Tennessee, stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a training drill in the Philippine Sea, June 26. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)