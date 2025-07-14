Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins Conducts a Training Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Higgins Conducts a Training Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2025) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Logan Livingston, from Portland, Tennessee, stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a training drill in the Philippine Sea, June 26. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 19:00
    Photo ID: 9224092
    VIRIN: 250626-N-HT008-6359
    Resolution: 6100x4067
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Conducts a Training Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins Conducts a Training Drill
    USS Higgins Conducts a Training Drill
    USS Higgins Conducts a Training Drill
    USS Higgins Conducts a Training Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download