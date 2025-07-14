Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard’s 792nd Chemical Company prepares for Contingency Response Force Mission [Image 4 of 19]

    Washington National Guard’s 792nd Chemical Company prepares for Contingency Response Force Mission

    YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward 

    96th Troop Command

    U.S. Soldiers with the 792nd Chemical Company, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, conduct decontamination and reconnaissance drills at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 23, 2025. The training is part of the unit’s annual training, held June 16–30, in preparation for their upcoming Contingency Response Force mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 17:31
    Photo ID: 9223831
    VIRIN: 250623-Z-QD330-1015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Yakima
    Washington National Guard
    Decontamination
    792ns Chemical Company

