Washington National Guard’s 792nd Chemical Company prepares for Contingency Response Force Mission

U.S. Soldiers with the 792nd Chemical Company, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, conduct decontamination and reconnaissance drills at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 23, 2025. The training is part of the unit’s annual training, held June 16–30, in preparation for their upcoming Contingency Response Force mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)
|06.23.2025
Date Posted: 07.28.2025
|9223831
|250623-Z-QD330-1015
|6720x4480
|1.89 MB
Location: Yakima, Washington, US
|1
|0
