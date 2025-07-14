Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALNAV 058/25 Blast Overpressure and Cognitive Monitoring Program

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Sarah Langdon 

    Naval Safety Command

    The Department of the Navy (DON) remains committed to the health and
    safety of our Sailors and Marines. Decades of combat operations have taught
    us that some injuries particularly to the brain may not be immediately
    apparent and repeated exposure to certain conditions can have cumulative
    effects. The science surrounding these exposures continues to evolve, and we
    recognize a strong relationship between Blast Overpressure (BOP) and the
    Warfighter Brain Health (WBH). (U.S. Navy Graphic by Leslie Tomaino)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 08:51
    DON
    USN
    BOP
    brain health
    Blast Overpressure
    USMC

