ALNAV 058/25 Blast Overpressure and Cognitive Monitoring Program

The Department of the Navy (DON) remains committed to the health and
safety of our Sailors and Marines. Decades of combat operations have taught
us that some injuries particularly to the brain may not be immediately
apparent and repeated exposure to certain conditions can have cumulative
effects. The science surrounding these exposures continues to evolve, and we
recognize a strong relationship between Blast Overpressure (BOP) and the
Warfighter Brain Health (WBH). (U.S. Navy Graphic by Leslie Tomaino)
