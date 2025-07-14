Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July JMSDF Basic Enlisted English Class [Image 3 of 3]

    July JMSDF Basic Enlisted English Class

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members enrolled in JGSDF Camp Kurume’s Basic Enlisted English (BEE) program speak to Sasebo-based Sailors and family members during a conversation class at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan, July 23, 2025. CFAS regularly hosts tours of the installation for the JGSDF BEE program, allowing JGSDF members to enhance their English speaking skills while enriching the bonds between the U.S. Navy and
    JGSDF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:28
    Photo ID: 9221419
    VIRIN: 250723-N-II719-1060
    Resolution: 5433x3622
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, July JMSDF Basic Enlisted English Class [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BEE
    CFAS
    languagelearning

