July JMSDF Basic Enlisted English Class

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members enrolled in JGSDF Camp Kurume’s Basic Enlisted English (BEE) program speak to Sasebo-based Sailors and family members during a conversation class at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan, July 23, 2025. CFAS regularly hosts tours of the installation for the JGSDF BEE program, allowing JGSDF members to enhance their English speaking skills while enriching the bonds between the U.S. Navy and

JGSDF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)