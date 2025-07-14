Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Dan Band entertains nearly a thousand guests during July 2025 concert at Fort McCoy [Image 69 of 75]

    Lt. Dan Band entertains nearly a thousand guests during July 2025 concert at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from the Lt. Dan Band concert event, which included actor/musician Gary Sinise, is shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of people attended the free concert. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Directorate of Emergency Services worked to ensure the concert went well. The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation which has been supporting military members and their families for nearly 15 years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 02:45
    Photo ID: 9206762
    VIRIN: 250713-A-OK556-3085
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Lt. Dan Band entertains nearly a thousand guests during July 2025 concert at Fort McCoy [Image 75 of 75], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    Lt. Dan Band
    Army entertainment
    Gary Sinise Foundation
    Wisconsin

